Whoa! The true COVID-19 figure is likely 760 million cases!Tuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Ten per
cent of the world’s population may have been infected by the coronavirus,
according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
If true, that would put the global tally at 760 million coronavirus cases, significantly more than the 35 million that’s been officially recorded.
The WHO’s head of emergencies, Dr Michael Ryan, yesterday said that the body’s “best estimates” puts the figure at one in every 10 people having contracted the virus.
The difference between the WHO’s estimates and the official count is has reported often with the body repeatedly stating that figures are underestimated due to lack of testing globally.
Ryan said, “When you count anything, you can’t count it perfectly. But I can assure you that the current numbers are likely an underestimate of the true toll of COVID.”
Deaths related to the virus have topped one million worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University but figures too are likely inaccurate.
