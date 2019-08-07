Whoopi Goldberg feels lucky to be alive

Whoopi Goldberg feels lucky to be aliveWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Whoopi Goldberg feels “very, very lucky” to be alive after being hospitalised for almost a month.
The 63-year-old actress fell ill with what she thought was a cold last autumn, but in February this year, she was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, as well as potentially-fatal sepsis, which can lead to tissue damage and organ failure.
She told People magazine: “I’m very, very lucky. The doctor told me, ‘Listen, you’re not going anywhere tomorrow and you’re not going anywhere next week because you are really sick’.”
While in hospital, the ‘Sister Act’ star underwent thoracentesis twice, a procedure to drain the lungs in which a needle is inserted in the space between the organs and the chest wall to remove fluid.
Whoopi took a six-week break from ‘The View’ and though she’s been back four days a week since March, she’s still not fully recovered.
She said: “It’s going to be a while before I’m back to 100 per cent. It really took me down, but I’m getting there.”
