Why are some visa applicants required to do a DNA test?

Q: Why does the embassy suggest DNA testing? If I do the testing, how does it work and what do I bring to the embassy on the day of my DNA test appointment?

A. Certain immigrant visa petitions, non-immigrant visa applications, or US passport cases require an applicant to demonstrate a biological relationship to a United States citizen or legal permanent resident (LPR). Often such a relationship can be demonstrated adequately by documentary or other evidence — birth certificates, family photos showing the subjects together as at child ages, etc. In some cases, an applicant's evidentiary information may not be enough to convince a consular officer of the relationship. In those cases, the consular officer may request a DNA test to establish the relationship between the petitioner and beneficiary.

Please note that such testing is entirely voluntary, and that all costs of testing and related expenses must be borne by the petitioner and/or beneficiary and paid to the laboratory in advance. In addition, submitting to testing does not guarantee the subsequent issuance of a visa.

DNA testing steps:

(1) Your petitioner, whether a US citizen or legal permanent resident, should contact any one of the approved AABB- (American Association of Blood Banks) accredited DNA testing facilities.

(A) The petitioner or their legal representative must visit http://www.aabb.org/sa/facilities/Pages/RTestAccrFac.aspx and purchase the DNA testing service from one of the accredited companies. Note that neither the applicant nor the petitioner will receive the physical kit. Instead, you will be asked to provide your visa information and personal details so that the company can match the DNA service to your case. Then, when the testing company is ready they will ask the US-based person to come into an approved facility to be tested.

(B) At the same time, the company will deliver a testing kit to the embassy in Kingston, Jamaica. The Jamaica-based applicant will be called by the embassy and asked to schedule an appointment. Applicants are contacted by the embassy utilising the telephone numbers and e-mails their petitioner provided to the US laboratory for DNA testing. Minors, and those needing assistance, are allowed to bring a parent or guardian into the testing room. Please notify the person calling to schedule the appointment that someone will accompany the person being tested.

(C) Before the appointment, the Jamaica-based person will need to go to Andrews Memorial Hospital at 27 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica and pay a $30 collection fee and bring the receipt with them to the US Embassy in Kingston. This could be done the morning of the appointment. There is no need to make an appointment at the hospital to pay this fee.

(D) Upon arriving at the embassy for the test, each applicant undertaking the DNA test must present the following documents before testing:

• Passport

• Photocopy of the biographic information page of your passport, which must be valid

• A passport-sized photograph

• Receipt from Andrews Memorial Hospital showing payment of the DNA collection fee for each person who is being tested.

Without these documents your appointment will be rescheduled.

(E) At the appointment, a nurse from Andrews Memorial Hospital will be present to swab the inside of your cheek, a quick and painless procedure. You will be asked to confirm your identity, and the name and relationship (father, daughter, sister, etc.) to be tested.

(F) Once the nurse collects the samples, the DNA kit is sealed and handed to an American officer for processing and mailing. The sealed kits are then securely delivered back to the US-based testing laboratory for analysis. It typically takes two weeks for the US Embassy in Kingston to receive the results. Once we receive the results, we will contact any Jamaica-based beneficiaries to give you instructions for the next steps in the visa or passport process. The embassy in Kingston does not contact persons in the United States. That communication comes from the AABB-accredited testing laboratory.

It's a common misconception that DNA kits can be bought anywhere, including at Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston. All DNA testing must be performed at a US embassy or consulate if taken outside the United States. Parties in the United States will be tested at an AABB-accredited lab.

For safety and security reasons, the US Embassy asks that all individuals arrive at the embassy no more than 15 minutes before their designated appointment time.