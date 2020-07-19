WI vs ENG: Heavy-hitting Windies save second test hopes

Half-centuries from opener Kraigg

Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks formed the foundation of a solid West Indies

reply, on the penultimate day of the second Test against England on Sunday

(July 19).

The Windies ended their first innings at 287 all-out – trailing by 182 runs – with Brooks scoring 68, and accompanied by Roston Chase on 51.

Brathwaite had earlier top-scored with 75 in a critical 76-run, fourth wicket stand with Brooks which saw West Indies get the better of the second session, after they resumed from lunch on 118 for two.

Shai Hope, unbeaten on 25 at the interval, perished in the third over following the resumption when he nicked one from left-arm seamer Sam Curran and was caught at the wicket.

The right-hander put on 53 for the third wicket with Brathwaite, who was the second victim of the session, chipping a return catch to seamer Ben Stokes after facing 165 balls and hitting eight fours.

Brooks struck 10 fours off 115 deliveries.

End Of Innings:— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) WI 287 all outBrathwaite 75, Brooks 68, Chase 51Woakes 3/42, Broad 3/66#WIReady #ENGvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/j6P96TUPr6July 19, 2020

West Indies resumed from their overnight 32 for one after rain forced the abandonment of the entire third day and flourished in the first session as Brathwaite and night-watchman Alzarri Joseph extended their second wicket stand to 54 before being separated.

On 14 at the start, Joseph made 32 with three fours before being taken at short leg by Ollie Pope off Curran who has taken two for 35.

On the resumption of the second innings, England are 1-1 after fast-pace bowler Kemar Roach got Jos Buttler to drag the delivery to his stumps.