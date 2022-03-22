JUNCTION, St Elizabeth — Two political representatives in this south-central parish on Monday condemned the barbaric murder of 29-year-old Jermaine “Jimbo” Green and the sexual assault of his partner during a robbery in Nembhard Town, near Junction, on Sunday.

Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Eastern Frank Witter and Councillor Cetany Holness (Jamaica Labour Party, Junction Division) told the Jamaica Observer that the incident came as a shock to the relatively quiet community.

“We condemn the action. It is a wicked act, because they not only snuff out a life, but they [sexually assaulted] a lady and that make matters worse,” said Holness.

Witter described Green as well-disciplined and hard-working.

“Late last year, I gave him one of the farm work cards, because he was preparing to travel on the farm work programme, so we are very shaken by the shooting,” he said.

He believes the culprits are from the area and is hopeful that residents will identify them.

“These guys are heartless. I think they are from the community or one of the adjoining communities, because of the way this incident happened,” said Witter.

“They will be caught, because one of the good things about these communities is that they will give information to the police. People will tell the police what they know. It is not a community that will hold back anything. Once they have information they are going to give it to the police,” he added.

Head of the St Elizabeth police Superintendent Dwight Daley told the Observer that the cops have increased their operation in the community and implored residents to tell the police what they know.

“We believe that some small criminal groups are operating in that area... We understand that they know the space and they are not actually using the main thoroughfares, so they are taking some tracks and they can go from district to district,” said Daley.

“We believe that the information resides with the residents in the area and we want them to give us the information so that we can conduct the operations,” he added.

A report from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit said about 8:15 pm armed men invaded the family's home and demanded cash and cellular phones.

A struggle ensued between Green and one of the gunmen, during which Green was shot. A woman was also sexually assaulted during the ordeal.

The robbers escaped with cellular phones and an undetermined sum of cash.

The police were summoned and the injured couple were taken to hospital where Green was pronounced dead on arrival, and the injured woman is being treated.

Superintendent Daley added that one of the men was armed with a gun and two others used knives during the attack.

He is appealing for cooperation from residents to identify the men.

He said that in the past the police have apprehended suspects in a number of crimes but residents have declined to come forward and point them out in identification parades.

“They say they don't want to get involved in the justice system,” said Daley.

He added that the police are also relying on scientific evidence for their investigation.