‘Wicked and heartless’: Security minister condemns murder of educator

Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has described the killing of vice-principal of the Excelsior High School in St Andrew, Coleen Walker, as “wicked, barbaric and heartless”.

Walker, 54, was shot dead at her home in the community of Queensbury, St Andrew, on Thursday.

While expressing condolences to the family, Chang said in a release that “acts like these demonstrate the length at which these criminals will go to perpetrate violence against our most vulnerable, particularly our women”.

He pointed out that no resources will be spared to bring the killers to justice, as the government continues to equip the police force with the necessary tools and capabilities to tackle some of these challenges faced by society. “I am confident that these criminals will be brought to justice”, Chang said.