‘Wicked and heartless’: Security minister condemns murder of educator

‘Wicked and heartless’: Security minister condemns murder of educatorSaturday, April 11, 2020
|
Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has described the killing of vice-principal of the Excelsior High School in St Andrew, Coleen Walker, as “wicked, barbaric and heartless”.
Walker, 54, was shot dead at her home in the community of Queensbury, St Andrew, on Thursday.
While expressing condolences to the family, Chang said in a release that “acts like these demonstrate the length at which these criminals will go to perpetrate violence against our most vulnerable, particularly our women”.
He pointed out that no resources will be spared to bring the killers to justice, as the government continues to equip the police force with the necessary tools and capabilities to tackle some of these challenges faced by society. “I am confident that these criminals will be brought to justice”, Chang said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy