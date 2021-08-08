Wicked, injurious and repressive

A senior academic at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, says the recent allegation of a police woman trimming the locks of a Rastafarian woman in custody reinforces Afropessimism, repression, and the deliberate abuse of Rastafarians which have stained our history for years.

According Dr Jahlani Niaah, head of The UWI's Rastafari Studies Unit, most atrocities can be linked to Afropessimism — a concept in academia increasingly used to describe the way the idea of Africa is represented generally.

He explained that what this means for post-colonial people is that they themselves have taken on pessimism as far as their self-expectation, outlook, identities, Africa, and culture from which they emerge are presented.

“The Coral Gardens incident was the major trumpet call that made it a national tragedy and crisis, but routinely — and this is the history of Rastafari — individuals had to move with stealth or in groups in order to defend themselves from being lynched by gangs of police. So collective security became an important early point of view, because, otherwise, you could be scraped up and disappear and this is a part of a narrative that individuals have,” Dr Niaah said.

The 1963 Coral Gardens stand-off between police, Rastafarians and landowners resulted in eight deaths, including two police officers and three Rastafarians. In the days following the bloodletting, many Rastafarians were beaten and had their locks cut.

Two Rastafarians — Carlton Bowen and Clinton Larman — were charged with murder and hung in December 1964 for their roles in the event, which remains a sensitive topic for Jamaican Rastas.

The Sunday Observer spoke to Dr Niaah against the background of the allegation that surfaced last week about a police corporal trimming the locks of 19-year-old Princess Nzinga King at Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon on July 22. King was in custody on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The allegation is being investigated by the constabulary on the instruction of Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

Expanding on his point about Afropessimism, Dr Niaah said: “The statement 'nothing good nuh black' is one of the cultural representations of what Afropessimism represents. The way we are characterised, imagined, and narrated is always seeking to highlight things that are really negative indices that don't offer the kind of inspiration that African people need or hold.”

“The idea of bleaching is a sense of embodied Afropessimism, and bleaching is not just the removal of pigment, it also goes into the chemical transformation of hair in order to reduce the African quality and emphasise those that are of another phenotype or race. More increasingly, the aesthetics of modernity and haute couture, high fashion, runway glamour are represented around images of Europe, and even when Africa is there, there is a sort of exoticised Africa that helps Europe to affirm its own sense of value. So the very 'mawga' black models make good runway models, even though that might not be the standard body type that represents the woman as a figure for runway.”

He said Afropessimism is, therefore, linked to how agencies like the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are socialised to see the African.

“Every African male of a certain age becomes a target for reprimand, to be addressed in a certain way, to be suspect. A man of certain complexion on foot in certain neighbourhoods becomes a target for the police to draw down on and ask, 'Bwoy, weh yuh a do yah?' It's an expectation. I'm in front of my yard with a lawn mower and people assume that you can't live here because black people, Rastaman, should not be in this kind of space so you must be the gardener, and it has a range of representations,” he explained.

In relation to the wearing of dreadlocks, Dr Niaah said for years it has been very offensive to certain people who are trying to represent themselves differently and, as a result, they are affronted not just by the hairstyle, but the philosophy of Rastafari.

Consequently, Dr Niaah said it's often always a “deliberately wicked and injurious act when someone is marred by someone outside of that tradition” and so, the action of the police in the King matter, if true, is not a matter of ignorance.

“There is nothing naive about the action. It is meant to be wicked and injurious, not just to the girl but to all that she represents and everyone who holds that representation everywhere they are. It's also a sign of authority and power that I can do this and nothing will come out of this,” he said.

Besides the allegations that King has brought against the JCF, previous occurrences in history that point to repression and the deliberate abuse of Rastafari, according to Dr Niaah, include the infamous Green Bay Massacre; attitude towards children with dreadlocks in schools, exacerbated by the Virgo v Board of Management of Kensington Primary School case; the trimming of singer JahDore's two children after they were removed from his care; and the case of Nyabinghi Order elder, Ras Irie Irons, who went to hospital during the current novel coronavirus pandemic and his family found him trimmed.

“It's almost demonic that the defenceless [are] now in the hands of Babylon [who] preys on them physically, and that physical preying becomes a deeply spiritual and psychological damage. There is an attempt by some individuals within some institutions to show their hatred, their defined anger, and also their authority, and that's what it is about,” Dr Niaah said.

Dr Niaah acknowledged that there are, increasingly, many women and men who wear locks who might not be explicitly affiliated with Rastafari, but offered that the acceptance of the hairstyle is a reflection of Rastafari's teaching and work that give them that confidence and space to so express themselves.

However, he cautioned that those aesthetics, without a firm and clear understanding of the struggle that they represent, or the struggle that African people face around their own identities, presence, and being, can be viewed as superficial and an increment of progress that more people have become enlightened.

“I hear my brother Muta expressing that idea. The more people donning dreadlocks, fashionably, is the more people who find themselves in the Rastafari net because the society begins to groom them based on what they have as their representation and in many instances it makes them take a closer walk with the real politics of what the hair has come to represent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Niaah said if the accused police woman is proven to be guilty, as part of her reprimand and rebuke, he would like to see her reciprocally shorn and marred in the same way as King.

In addition to reparatory justice, which Dr Niaah maintained is insufficient for the psychological trauma and blow to one's nativity, Dr Niaah called for various government ministries and institutions to defend the rights of Rastafarians.

“I'd like to see the Ministry of Justice, national security, and the Parliament, the prime minister, decidedly making clear that Rastafari is a human being with human rights and in a sense our community is way ahead of the rest of the citizens, because the violation of our humanity is something that we've always represented. It speaks to our new Charter of Rights which was brought into being in 2011 and how it is that the State violates this consistently, as though Rastafari is a non-subject,” he said.

“I'd like to see at the parliamentary level something very decidedly clear about the liberties and freedom of Rastafari as a person and that the police, going forward, make sure that they arm themselves with not just the constitution, but the United Nations Convention that also gives support to that,” he added.

“I remember President Obama, when he had to speak repeatedly about black assassinations, saying, unfortunately, he knows this is not the last time this will occur. Well, I would want to sincerely pray that we don't go this route any further because it's not going to be pretty. I think people are completely fed up with the hypocrisy,” Dr Niaah said.