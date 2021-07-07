Wicky Wacky Plaza businesses facing uncertainties

BUSINESS operators from Wicky Wacky Plaza at Eleven Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas, have been left in limbo about relocating due to the projected path of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP).

The two-part SCHIP involves the rehabilitation of 110 kilometres of roadway, with the National Road Operating and Constructing Company overseeing the segment from May Pen to Williamsfield, while the National Works Agency has oversight for the works from Harbour View to Port Antonio, Portland, and from Morant Bay to Cedar Valley in St Thomas.

Owner of the plaza, Gary Wallace, 50, told the Jamaica Observer that, even though he is not against the development of the roadway, it will have a major impact on the livelihood of the business operators who pay rent to utilise his premises.

“It impacts a whole lot of people, some of them have to leave the community. We were notified, [but] did not get enough notice,” said Wallace, who has been operating the plaza since 2005.

Wallace, who is also the owner of Home's General Supplies and Hardware Limited, pointed out that his store will not be affected by the demolition, but he is already losing income from business rentals.

“This building is a distance from the road, so we are not affected, but so far the dressmaking business, ice cream, and medical office are all gone,” he said.

Andrea Walker, 49, who has been operating M&M Wholesale and Liquor Store on the plaza for over 20 years, said she is still in disbelief.

“I am shocked. It will be very impactful, even on the workers I employed, because they have families to take care of too. A lot of communities nearby benefit from [our operations] here,” said Walker.

She added that some business operators [who have already relocated] received a one month's notice, but, “We don't know when we will move, so I have slowed down on buying goods. I want somewhere to move my business.”

Fifty-seven-year-old Jacinth Sibblies, owner of Sibblies Variety Store, said that she, too, recently started to purchase items in small quantities.

“Right now…where am I going to get a next shop? Nobody told us when to leave, or if paperwork is being processed between the plaza owner and the road people,” argued Sibblies, who has been operating her business in that location for eight years.

“It is hard at this time. Right now I only stock up on food items. So, if I run out of bags of rice or flour or buns, I would go back and buy those 'cause they will sell,” she explained.

Another entrepreneur Elaine Goodson, 53, stressed that she is searching for another location, as her business is her “bread and butter”.

Goodson has been selling soup on the corridor of the plaza for almost 12 years and is known to many as “Soupy”.

“This [soup business] does everything for me. People all lef' from town come buy my soup. Now I have to find an appropriate spot to bubble my likkle pot 'cause at my age nobody [will] employ me, and at the same time I like being my own boss,” she told the Observer as she served a cup of hot red peas soup.

“It's development, yes, but a whole heap a people a lose dem livelihood, trust me. If dem could find somewhere for people to do dem ting it wouldn't so bad. When this knock down dem nuh mus' find nowhere else to go,” Goodson added.