Wild hog hunter of 50 years dies after fall

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — For 50 of his 65 years, Renold Franklin hunted wild hogs, a skill taught to him by his father. With so many years of experience under his belt, it came as something of a shock when he died while on the hunt.

Franklin, a farmer, fell from a cliff as he hunted late last Saturday night. His hunting partners, unable to budge the corpse from an area heavily covered with shrubs and trees, called the fire brigade. The army's help was subsequently sought after dense vegetation still hampered recovery efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday. His body was finally recovered yesterday morning.

His daughter, Britney, has expressed gratitude to all who helped in the retrieval efforts.

“We feel relieved now that his body has been taken up and we can give him a proper funeral and a proper send-off. We are very thankful to all who have assisted us from Saturday to [Thursday],” she said. “He has been hunting wild hogs for over 50 years, from his father was alive, and we did not expect this to happen to him.”

Deputy superintendent of police in charge of operations for Portland Troyville Haughton also thanked residents for their support.

“We want to highlight the tenacity and the effort that the community made to get the necessary support to the security, fire department and the family in clearing the area for the helicopter to get in close enough to retrieve the body. We will now proceed with the regular investigative procedure,” he said.

Franklin is survived by nine children and his common-law wife Audrey Davis.

Originally from Bellevue, he lived at Richmond Hill in Port Antonio.