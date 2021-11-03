Will Canadians continue working from home?

Dear Mr Brown,

I want to know what the policy is regarding remote work in Canada. With increased vaccination, I am wondering if people will continue working from home or if they will be forced to return to the workplace?

VC

Dear VC,

Employees of the Government of Canada are asked to work remotely whenever and wherever possible. Managers are expected to identify an approach that is flexible while ensuring continued critical government operations and services to Canadians. Employees are to be vaccinated whether or not they work remotely.

Preference for Remote Work

Of course, the private sector has similar initiatives regarding remote work. Based on recent surveys, Canadians seem to prefer making remote work part of their post-pandemic lives. Almost 80 per cent of all respondents said flexibility when it comes to work location and hours directly influence whether they plan to stay in a job. Moreover, Canadian workers want employers to put more emphasis on work-life balance and wellness, combined with more flexibility in their work hours. Surveys also show that the vast majority (approximately 75 per cent) of workplaces in Canada will retain remote work or a hybrid model that allows employees to work from home, but go into the office when needed.

Recognition of Value

The significant drawback to permanent remote work is the concern that being away from the office will limit one's career opportunities. In other words, those who elect to return to in-person work are expected to have more opportunities for career growth than those who continue to work remotely.

Managers need to oversee the quality of work produced by employees working remotely in a fair and transparent manner. Of course, employees will have to demonstrate and highlight their task accomplishments and their value.

