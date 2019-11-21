Will Mauricio Pochettino become Bayern Munich’s head coach?Thursday, November 21, 2019
Bayern Munich is reportedly considering Mauricio Pochettino for the role of new head coach.
The former Tottenham manager has not yet been contracted, but he is understood to be highly favoured above a list of other candidates. The role has been vacant since the departure of former coach Handi Flick.
Pochettino departed from the Hotspurs earlier this week after 5 yearsas the team’s manager. The 47-year-old Argentine guided Tottenham to their first Champions League final last term.
Currently, Pochettino has a £12.5m compensation clause in his Spurs contract and the figure is set to be paid to him in instalments. If the former boss is given the role at Bayern the payments will immediately cease.
