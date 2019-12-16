Will Mikel Arteta become Arsenal’s new boss?

Mikel Arteta is said to be the frontrunner to take over the role as Arsenal’s new boss.

Arsenal’s search for a new manager has been ongoing since November when Unai Emery was sacked over the poor performance of his team in the English Premier League.

Gunners officials are now in talks with Manchester City over Arteta’s availability. The team is currently being coached by Freddie Ljungberg, who has urged the club to make a permanent decision.

Ljungberg said, “I’ve said to them they need to make a decision. We are here to help and the staff are trying to chip in but a decision has to be made so we can have the same resources as other clubs.”

It has been reported that managing director Vinai Venkatesham and club lawyer Huss Fahmy from the Gunners were seen leaving the home of Arteta in Manchester Monday morning (Dec 16). The club is expected to name a new manager before the end of this month.

The Gunners fell 3-0 to Man City on Sunday ( Dec 15) in a Premier League match.