Will my overstay affect my spouse's application for a study permit?

Dear Mr Brown,

My wife wants to apply for a study permit. However, I have overstayed my time in Canada for three years. I want to know whether that would affect my wife's application.

-BA

Dear BA:

To answer your question, I will state that such information is relevant to a temporary resident application. You may recall that information and evidence regarding one's marital status is a part of all applications. Please note that one must be truthful regarding questions asked on a form, as well as supporting documents that are submitted.

The Entry/Exit Programme is a joint initiative between Canada and the United States, based on the Beyond the Border Action Plan. The Canadian government has been able to track the movements of travellers entering and leaving the country by land since February 2019.

The number of days that a foreign national remains in Canada is relevant to applications for work permits, study permits, visitor visas, permanent residence status, and Canadian citizenship.

Verification Purposes

The available data for persons who arrive by land and air includes:

• Given and family names

• Aliases

• Date of birth

• Gender

• Country of birth

• Country of citizenship

• Passport details

• Date of entry/exit

The purposes of using the entry and exit information include:

• Verifying residency requirements in support of applications for grants of citizenship or permanent resident cards.

• Verifying whether a temporary residence applicant may have previously overstayed in Canada.

• Assisting in an investigation of an individual's entitlement to a Canadian travel document.

• Verifying that a sponsor resides in Canada.

• Verifying the residency of spouses and partners under the spouse or common-law partner in Canada class.

• Verifying whether or not a refugee claimant entered Canada using their travel documents.

• Supporting investigations of possible fraud or misrepresentation in relation to immigration, citizenship, and passport/travel document programs

It is important to note that the consent of a traveller is not required in order to query traveller entry and exit information.

Overstay Monitoring

Once a sufficient number of air carriers are on-boarded (targeting November 2022 as latest date), overstay indicators will begin appearing within the Entry/Exit search results for temporary residents who have overstayed their allowable time in Canada.

Please be guided accordingly as there are consequences for misrepresentation.

