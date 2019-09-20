Will Smith: Being kind isn’t ‘complicated’Friday, September 20, 2019
Will Smith says being kind isn’t “complicated” as he surprised three high school students on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The 50-year-old star spoke to three Memphis high school students after youngsters Kristopher and Antwain surprised classmate Michael with some new clothes after he was bullied for wearing the same outfit everyday.
Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Will said: “What you did felt small to you, but I promise you that is exactly how human beings are supposed to interact with one another. It’s not more complicated than that. Somebody is having a hard time and you help them. It’s that simple.”
The Aladdin actor also pointed out how Kristopher showed personal growth when he decided to help after realizing “laughing” at Michael wasn’t the right thing to do.
He added: “What was really big also was the self-correct. You saw that you were laughing and you were part of it and you stopped and self-corrected.”
The three were given swag bags from Will’s upcoming collection, with all 600 students at their school getting some New Balance gear as well. To top off the feelings of goodwill, Ellen revealed Shutterfly was giving each of the three boys US $10,000.
