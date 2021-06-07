Will Trump be reinstated as President of US in August?

Sources have revealed that former disgraced, twice impeached, one-term President Donald Trump could be reinstated as president of the United States in August. By ‘Sources’ we mean Donald Trump himself.

In a bizarre interview with a right-winged media outlet, the 45th President stated “it’s gonna be a very interesting time in our country, its gonna be a very interesting time, you understand what that means, because…it will be.. how do you govern when you lost?” Seemingly continuing with the ‘BIG LIE’ that the November 2020 election was rigged in favour of now, President Joe Biden.

Maggie Haberman, The New York Times writer broke the news about the former US President Trump still fixating on his loss to Joe Biden and hoping that the results will be overturned come August.

Trump broke President Obama’s popular vote record with over 74 million votes but was still defeated by Biden, who surpassed Trump and all other previous presidential candidates by amassing a shattering 81 million votes.

Trump, who is often referred to as the ‘Insurrectionist-in-Chief’ because of his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Commentators are once again fearful that his refusal to accept defeat and his continuous rhetoric about being reinstated as president will lead to another deadly riot.

These statements come on the heels of several state-wide audits in America, most notably the one that is taking place in Arizona. Republicans in Arizona commissioned an audit after alleging that there was widespread voter fraud but have failed to provide evidence to substantiate this.

In what world could Trump possibly reinstated? Not in this one! He would first need the results in at least two states to be overturned. He lost the electoral college vote by a landslide, Joe Biden gained 306 electoral votes, and Donald Trump a meager 232.

It would have been fun to see what Trump was saying these days, but he has been banned from both major platforms, Facebook and Twitter.