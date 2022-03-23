William and Kate arrive to 21-gun salute

A 21-gun salute signalled the approach of the Royal Airforce VIP Airbus carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Tuesday at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The final round in the salute, the highest honour rendered by any State, was fired just after the aircraft touched down about 2:20 pm, opening a three-day visit by the British Royals marking the 70th anniversary of the coronation of The Queen, and coinciding with activities commemorating Jamaica's 60th anniversary of political Independence.

On disembarking the aircraft Prince William, The Queen's grandson, and Kate were met by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, and chief of state protocol, Chancery and Protocol Division at the Office of the Prime Minister Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths.

While Kate was ushered to a tent to be greeted by the welcome party of dignitaries, The Prince was escorted by Wemyss Gorman along a red carpet to a dais where he accepted the Royal Salute from the Jamaica Defence Force.

The National Anthem was followed by an inspection of the troops by Prince William who spoke with some of the soldiers, before joining his wife at the officiating line which comprised President of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson, Opposition spokeswoman on foreign affairs and foreign trade Lisa Hanna, and Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams.

Despite apathetic reactions and dissenting voices towards the visit of the British Royals, Hanna said the couple's arrival was highly anticipated.

“I think it was a highly anticipated arrival. William and Kate, this is their first time here and we should show them all our courtesies at this point,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Hours before the arrival of the duke and duchess, lobby group Advocates Network staged a demonstration in the vicinity of the British High Commission in New Kingston demanding an apology and reparation for slavery from the British Government.

Commenting on the protest, Hannah said, “Jamaicans have always been a very bold and courageous set of people and they want to make their voices heard, and perhaps they feel that this is the best time to do it.”

Within minutes of completing the official greetings, William and Kate were whisked away in a Land Cruiser, escorted by security personnel, for an engagement at King's House and cultural and sporting activities in Trench Town, Kingston.

Today, the royals are expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness at Jamaica House, and visit Shortwood Teachers' College in St Andrew, Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine, and the Caribbean Infantry Training Centre in St James.

A state dinner at King's House will conclude the day's events.