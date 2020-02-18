Windies bowler Oshane Thomas suffers minor injuries in Highway 2000 crash

Windies bowler Oshane Thomas suffers minor injuries in Highway 2000 crashTuesday, February 18, 2020
|
Jamaican West Indies fast bowler, Oshane Thomas suffered minor injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2000 late Sunday.
It is understood that the 23-year-old Thomas is at home resting, after being taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was treated, scans conducted and released.
According to reports, Thomas was driving an Audi motorcar on Highway 2000 when it collided with another vehicle and overturned. Thomas, who was alone in the vehicle, received minor injuries.
The condition of the other driver involved in the crash is uncertain as it is understood that the driver was transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies.
Last year, Thomas, a right-arm fast bowler, was named as West Indiesâ€™ Emerging Player of the Year after making his international debut two years ago. He has played 20 One-Day International and 10 Twenty20 International matches.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy