Windies bowler Oshane Thomas suffers minor injuries in Highway 2000 crash

Jamaican West Indies fast bowler, Oshane Thomas suffered minor injuries after being involved in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 2000 late Sunday.

It is understood that the 23-year-old Thomas is at home resting, after being taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was treated, scans conducted and released.

According to reports, Thomas was driving an Audi motorcar on Highway 2000 when it collided with another vehicle and overturned. Thomas, who was alone in the vehicle, received minor injuries.

The condition of the other driver involved in the crash is uncertain as it is understood that the driver was transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Last year, Thomas, a right-arm fast bowler, was named as West Indiesâ€™ Emerging Player of the Year after making his international debut two years ago. He has played 20 One-Day International and 10 Twenty20 International matches.