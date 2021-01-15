Windies cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

West Indies cricketer Hayden Walsh Jr tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh, a week before the team plays.

Hayden, 28, tested negative for the virus prior to departure last week, and again after arrival on Sunday.

However, the leg spinner tested positive on Wednesday, with a second test confirming the result yesterday.

Walsh, who is asymptomatic, is now self-isolation and has been ruled out of the three-match one-day series starting next Wednesday.

He is the first West Indies player to test positive for the novel coronavirus while on tour, since international cricket resumed last July following a lockdown.