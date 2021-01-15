Windies cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

Windies cricketer tests positive for COVID-19Friday, January 15, 2021
|
West Indies cricketer Hayden Walsh Jr tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh, a week before the team plays.
Hayden, 28, tested negative for the virus prior to departure last week, and again after arrival on Sunday.
However, the leg spinner tested positive on Wednesday, with a second test confirming the result yesterday.
Walsh, who is asymptomatic, is now self-isolation and has been ruled out of the three-match one-day series starting next Wednesday.
He is the first West Indies player to test positive for the novel coronavirus while on tour, since international cricket resumed last July following a lockdown.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy