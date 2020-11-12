Windies squad tests negative for COVID-19 in New Zealand

Windies squad tests negative for COVID-19 in New ZealandThursday, November 12, 2020
West Indies players and support staff under managed coronavirus isolation for their tour of New Zealand have tested negative for the virus, cricket officials in the country said.
New Zealand Cricket, the governing body for the sport in the country, today said the third and final round of COVID-19 tests, which the players took this week, have all returned negative.
This will come as a great relief to the players and support staff because it will allow them greater freedom of movement to train and prepare for their series of three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests against the Black Caps, and the ability to freely leave the isolation facility and mix with the general population.
The outcome of the tests have come into sharp focus after New Zealand health officials prevented the Windies from training on Wednesday because members of the squad had “contravened” strict COVID-19 managed isolation protocols.
