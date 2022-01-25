WiPay Caribbean fortifying its management team in Jamaica

Growing regional fintech firm WiPay Caribbean is moving to strengthen the management team at its Jamaican subsidiary with the first in a series of appointments.

Having established its Jamaica subsidiary in August last year, WiPay Caribbean has appointed seasoned campaigner John Sankeralli as chief operating officer, as it seeks to fortify its management team to grow the business even further in Jamaica.

WiPay founder and CEO Aldwyn Wayne disclosed to the Jamaica Observer that a number of executive appointments will be made in the coming weeks, as the regional fintech company seeks to grow its presence in Jamaica.

With over 20 plus years of experience having worked in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia for various multinational corporations within private equity, investment banking, telecommunications, legal and the food and beverage industry, Sankeralli will be responsible for delivering a digital strategy and upholding the operational integrity of WiPay Jamaica.

Positioning WiPay to drive business transformation

Speaking with the Sunday Finance, Sankeralli advises that his passion is driving business transformation embracing and adopting technology as a mindset differentiator. This is the positive attribute Sankeralli is bringing to the table to drive business transformation, through WiPay Jamaica.

He is a campaigner for fast-tracking internal innovation, concentrating on the practical application and commercialisation of fintech/bank collaboration through a distinct preoccupation with modernising legacy banking systems, disruptive business models, and facilitating banks' emerging technology consumption.

Sankeralli says he is an advocate for adopting technology to transform any industry for the greater good, pointing out that his vision for Jamaica and WiPay, “is clear to improve the livelihood of the citizenry by delivering digital financial solutions across the country through the deployment of cost-saving products and services that reaches all walks of society in a responsible, secured and frictionless manner.”

He highlights that “Wipay's goal is to execute the above vision seamlessly with the Government, financial institutions, merchants, citizens and all those engaged in building a digital economy in placing Jamaica on the global stage of trade, investment and social development enabled by best in class technology.”

In welcoming Sankeralli to the WiPay team, Wayne told the Sunday Finance that, “John was always a part of the road map to bring him on Q1 2022 to add to the executive team in Jamaica . Now that we establish a presence and start growing in Jamaica, we now fortifying our management team…We are very excited about the addition and we expect great things from them in Jamaica.”