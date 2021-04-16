Wisden names Jason Holder as one of its five cricketers for the year

Acclaimed British cricket publication Wisden has listed West Indian all-rounder and former captain Jason Holder as one of its five cricketers of the year.

The ‘Bible of Cricket made the revelation on Wednesday, indicating that Holder was being recognised for his performances both on and off the pitch as the leading test all-rounder.

His performances with bat and ball, along with his approach in dealing with the Black Lives Matter movement were essential to him being honoured with the prestigious award.

In response, Holder noted that the award meant a lot to him and that former winner Shai Hope was instrumental in his pushing his game.

“To be one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year means so much to me personally, as over the years I have seen a long great list of players who would etch their names among history in winning this award. The last recipient from the West Indies would have been Shai Hope in 2017, and after seeing his performances I must say has inspired me to be one of the Wisden Cricketers of the future,” he remarked in his acceptance speech.Holder was joined in the selection by English cricketers Dom Sibley, Darren Stephens and Zak Crawley, and Pakistani Mohammed Rizwan for the 158th publication of the almanac.

Also of note is that current West Indies T20 and One Day captain Kieron Pollard was named the Leading Twenty20 Cricketer in the World as his performances continue to impress.