With 7 new cases, Guyana confirms over 100 coronavirus infections

The Ministry of Public Health in Guyana has

confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the

national tally to 104 on Sunday, May 10.

In its latest update, the ministry indicated that 914 samples have been collected, 810 of which have since returned negative for COVID-19.

Guyana is the 12th state or territory – behind the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Jamaica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Bermuda, and Aruba – to confirm over 100 cases of the coronavirus in the Caribbean, after registering its first instance of infection on Wednesday, March 11.

Guyana’s ‘patient zero’ was a 52-year-old woman who had travelled from New York to Guyana. The patient later died.

A total of 59 persons are observing isolation protocols in a government facility in the South American country, with another patient in institutionalised quarantine and another six currently being treated in a COVID-19 intensive care facility.

Of Guyana’s 104 confirmed cases, 45 (or roughly 34 per cent) are closed with an outcome resulting in patients overcoming (35 recoveries) or dying from coronavirus-related complications (10 deaths).