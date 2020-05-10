With 7 new cases, Guyana confirms over 100 coronavirus infections

With 7 new cases, Guyana confirms over 100 coronavirus infectionsSunday, May 10, 2020
|
The Ministry of Public Health in Guyana has
confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the
national tally to 104 on Sunday, May 10.
In its latest update, the ministry indicated that 914 samples have been collected, 810 of which have since returned negative for COVID-19.
Guyana is the 12th state or territory – behind the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Jamaica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Bermuda, and Aruba – to confirm over 100 cases of the coronavirus in the Caribbean, after registering its first instance of infection on Wednesday, March 11.
Guyana’s ‘patient zero’ was a 52-year-old woman who had travelled from New York to Guyana. The patient later died.
A total of 59 persons are observing isolation protocols in a government facility in the South American country, with another patient in institutionalised quarantine and another six currently being treated in a COVID-19 intensive care facility.
Of Guyana’s 104 confirmed cases, 45 (or roughly 34 per cent) are closed with an outcome resulting in patients overcoming (35 recoveries) or dying from coronavirus-related complications (10 deaths).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy