With Bournemouth win, could Liverpool finally break 30-year EPL drought?Sunday, December 08, 2019
|
Liverpool comfortably defeated Bournemouth 3-0 to extend their lead on top of the English Premier League (EPL) table ahead of second-place Leicester City by 11 points.
They are currently sitting on 46 points and are strong favourites after only 16 games in the competition to win it all.
‘The Reds’ secured their victory away against Bournemouth, which had key injuries to Nathan Ake who suffered a hamstring complication just after the half hour mark and Callum Wilson.
Liverpool took the lead with a goal by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 35th minute. The next two goals were scored by Neita Keita (in the 44th) and forward Mohammad Salah (54th).
Bournemouth picked up their second injury in Wilson, who limped off the pitch, adding to their fifth consecutive loss.
Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp released this statement after their victory, “The boys made a lot of good decisions and that’s why it was a comfortable win, maybe more than we would have expected before the game, but Bournemouth were in a difficult situation, losing two key players, and then you get a feeling that it’s not a Bournemouth day.”
“But we scored wonderful goals, had other big chances and the result is most important, but the performance was really good as well, especially in the second half when we were really professional and assured,” Klopp continued.
“That’s what we have to be in the moment and it’s not about being constantly exciting, it’s about doing the right stuff. There were not a lot of difficult moments to defend, which is good and very important so nearly perfect day,” he said.
Liverpool last won the top English league in the 1989/90 season under Kenny Dalglish.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy