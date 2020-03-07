With dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases, New York declares state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared in New York, United States, given the sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in the Big Apple.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement after 76 persons were found to have contracted the virus.

Fifty-seven of the confirmed cases have been reported in Westchester County with 11 cases in New York City, and the rest spread across Nassau, Rockland and Saratoga counties.

New York has now called for mandatory quarantine of persons after the numbers nearly doubled from the 44 cases on Friday.

“There’s no doubt that massive quarantine is the best way to slow the spread,” Cuomo is quoted as saying on Saturday.

Hundreds of tests have been commissioned as the state seeks to identify persons who have the virus.