Within a month, Haiti confirms over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation

continues to worsen in Haiti, with 262 cases in the last 24 hours, the country

has recorded more than 3,000 infections in one month.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Population said the new cases, more than 100 per cent on the previous day, bring the total to 3,334 since the first case was detected on March 19.

In the past 30 days, there had been 3,205 positive cases more cases in the French-speaking country and the death toll had increased to 51.

Haiti currently has 3,259 active cases, an increase of 261 in the past 24 hours while the number of suspected cases since March 19, is 7,351 cases.

Meanwhile, humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said that it believes the real figures regarding the number of people testing positive for the virus “are probably much higher”.

MSF, which opened a 45-bed COVID-19 treatment centre last month, said it is currently treating 25 patients, mainly of whom are “seriously ill”.

MSF chief of mission in Haiti, Hassan Issa, said that the group is also following 60 other patients on an outpatient basis in the capital and surrounding areas.

“Some patients come to us with positive test results, and others who need oxygen or hospitalization are treated while we send their test to a government-run laboratory,” Issa noted.

MSF said it is also concerned that many people with COVID-19 symptoms are not going to the hospital for treatment, thereby spreading the virus in communities and reducing the chances of survival for individuals.

“As the spread of the virus accelerates, so does the stigma around it,” said Issa, adding “many people with symptoms of COVID-19 are slow to come or forgo treatment.

“A dozen patients died on arrival and many more were in critical condition and in light of this, we continue to carry out health promotion activities and call those with symptoms of COVID-19 to seek immediate care, as this can significantly improve their chances of being treated successfully,” Issa explained..