Witness says woman 'gangster' was worried 'Blackman' would lose control after arrest

Stephanie Christie, the sole female accused in the trial of 33 alleged members of the deadly Klansman gang, was worried that Andre “Blackman” Bryan — who police say is the gang boss — would have lost his grip on the St Catherine communities he controlled after he was arrested in 2018, a prosecution witness testified yesterday.

According to witness number one, he was summoned by Christie, who he said is a 'pastor' of a church in St Thomas and a high-ranking gang member, to her house to discuss Bryan's legacy.

“She said wi need fi up wi game because wi can't mek Blackman ting water down,” he told the trial being held in the Supreme Court, downtown Kingston.

Asked to explain what this meant he said, “Meaning, from him gone jail nobody nah dead, no killing nah gwaan. It was a bad thing for her.”

He further claimed that Christie, also called Mumma and who was introduced to him in 2016 by Bryan, “run the gang”.

“She is known as the finance person and the link between the police force and the gang. Christie is the person who gets the [information about] the licence plate numbers and colours for the police private cars and the type of car. She pass it on to mi and I pass it on to the gang. If Blackman had a problem with an officer she would get it sort out,” said the witness, who began his testimony on Wednesday from a remote location.

“If someone was held by the police she would get that sorted out as well. She would get someone to bail them and she would deal with the lawyers. Sometimes Blackman wi ask her if she get the bailer man,” he testified.

In the meantime, he said Christie, who went to church “every Sunday” and also went on church trips to which she invited him, had offered him her special brand of protection.

“She also invite mi on the trips as well, say I need protection. She even give mi ring, I didn't take it,” the witness claimed.

Prodded by trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes as to whether he went on the trips and if the ring offered was a guard ring, the witness said, “No, your honour” [he didn't go on the trips] and “yes” [it was a guard ring].

He further claimed that two of the accused presently sitting in the dock are sporting guard rings courtesy of Christie.

The Crown, in opening its case on September 20, had said Christie was the “liaison officer” between incarcerated members of the criminal outfit and those roaming free. Christie, the court was told, was also responsible for securing legal representation for the members of the gang whenever the law caught up with them and was also the “link” between the gang and rogue cops.

The Crown said the accused individuals, which comprises the “Blackman faction” of the gang under Bryan's leadership, had various roles in which they acted as “killers, drivers, lookout men or watchmen, gunsmiths, and foot soldiers”.

The Crown is alleging that the accused, between 2015 and 2019, carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to murder, extortion, and arson throughout St Catherine. It said the Klansman headquarters at Jones Avenue in Spanish Town was used by gang members for planning their exploits and was also where briefing and debriefing in respect of crimes took place.

The court also heard that this was where transactions such as the sale and purchase of guns to carry out murders were done. Several members of the gang, in their roles as “foot soldiers”, the court was told, were responsible for ensuring that murders ordered were executed and that extortion monies were collected.

The case, which includes the largest number of accused ever to be tried together in a single matter, is being handled by 40 attorneys. The accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) (Amendment) Act, commonly called the anti-gang legislation, with several facing additional charges under the Firearms Act for crimes allegedly committed between 2015 and 2019.

All 33 accused, who are being tried under an indictment containing 25 counts, when arraigned on September 20 at the start of the trial, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges against them.

The offences for which they are being charged include being part of a criminal organisation, murder, conspiracy to murder, arson, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. Bryan is charged with, among other things, being the leader of a criminal organisation — Klansman/One Don gang.

The trial resumes at 10:00 am today.