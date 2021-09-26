Witness tells of three more murders in Klansman gang trial

A key prosecution witness in the trial of 33 alleged members of the notorious Klansman gang detailed the planning and implementation of at least three gruesome murders in St Catherine, during testimony on Friday.

In continuing to his days' old testimony in the Supreme Court, downtown Kingston, the witness claimed that the killings were ordered by Andre “Blackman” Bryan, the alleged leader of the gang's One Don faction.

The other faction is said to be run by the currently incarcerated Tesha Miller.

The witness, who said he operated as Bryan's driver and banker for gang, often collecting extortion money, testified that he was also involved in the planning and execution of numerous murders.

He claimed that in 2017 he was driving on Mandela Highway in St Catherine with Bryan when the alleged gang leader received a phone call from two men known to the driver. He claimed that Bryan put the phone on speaker and he heard the two men telling Bryan that a woman in the Spanish Town bus park had caused one of their cronies to lose his life.

According to the witness, plans to murder the woman took shape immediately.

“I rented the car from the extortion money. I went to Waterhouse to go pick it up; it was a white Toyota Axio. Andre Bryan told me to drive the car to March Pen Road to pick up a gentleman. A man by the name of Mackerel was sitting in the front seat. Mackerel started talking to him [the “gentleman”], telling him what he was going to do. We continued to the Life of Jamaica Shopping Centre,” the witness said.

He told the court that after the woman was killed, “I picked them up and drove towards Rivoli and we dropped off the gentleman”.

Asked whether he knew about other murders, the witness said that he knew about the killing of one of Bryan's rivals known to them as “Ice”. According to the witness, Ice was a top-tier member of Tesha Miller's faction of the gang.

“We went to go look for a gentleman in Linstead by the name of Ice. I don't know much about him but he was one of Blackman's rivals. He was a top man in Tesha Miller's army,” the witness told the court.

He further claimed that in 2017, on orders from Bryan, he made contact with a member of the gang who was responsible for keeping their motorcars. The man, he said, got two cars — a Nissan AD Wagon and a Nissan Tiida — ready for gang members who travelled to a supermarket in Spanish Town where they killed a vendor.

He said he drove to an area called Top Banks around noon that day to pick up three men whom he named as Lloyd, Satan, and Kartel.

“When I arrived they were waiting on me. When I arrived at Buck Town, I saw two young gentlemen. I never saw them before. Kartel and Satan got out of my car and the two gentlemen handed them two firearms. Mi leave dem to go and pilot the road to make sure there was no police,” the witness said, adding that he parked at a spot in Spanish Town.

“We saw the victim out there selling stuff and Lloyd called Satan to tell him. The two gentlemen, Satan and Kartel, got out the car and walked towards the victim. Satan shoot him multiple times and he fell on the ground. They ran back and got into the AD Wagon and drove away. I drove out the Tiida and headed towards Lauriston,” the witness told the court.

According to the witness, Kartel and Satan went back to Rivoli and crossed a river to go to Lauriston where he picked them up.

The trial is scheduled to continue tomorrow.