WLI celebrates International Women's Day

The Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) on Sunday staged a forum and exhibition designed to give women the financial and security tools to empower them in their chosen professions.

Titled 'Power Woman Lessons' the event, held at AC Mariott Hotel, New Kingston, served as the group's launch of International Women's Day celebrations.

A high point of the event was a 'fireside chat' between newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, chair of the WLI's Membership Committee and CEO of Sagicor Bank.

Wemyss Gorman shared lessons from her journey from Clarendon to Up Park Camp — the Jamaica Defence Force headquarters — including how her personality and character were shaped by her grandmother, mother, and other female and male mentors.

A video presentation was made by Jacky Wright, chief digital officer and corporate vice-president, Microsoft, who was named the UK's Most Influential Black Person — Powerlist 2022; while I Javette Hines, director, senior group manager and head of supply chain development, inclusion and sustainability, Citi Group, made a presentation via Zoom.

Marketing representatives from six financial and one security company also made presentations. They include Melissa McKenzie, personal portfilio manager, JMMB; Nicola Speid, team lead, SME Business Banking, Sagicor Bank; Michelle Tracey, AGM marketing, communication & member experience, First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union; Simone Terrelonge, manager of NCB Capital Markets Wealth Hub; Claudine Allen, general manager, JN Foundation & JN Group Member Ombudsman; and Roxan Wais Shirley, general manager, sales, marketing & customer service, Guardsman Group.

Popular cabaret artiste Gem Myers delivered a suite of woman empowerment songs.