Whoa! Man blows up house trying to kill a fly

We know how irritating a fly can be, especially when you’re trying to enjoy a meal. This irritation is what led a French pensioner, in the Dordogne village of Parcoul-Chenaud, northeast of Bordeaux to blow up half of his house.

The 80-year-old pensioner was in his house, trying to enjoy his dinner when a fly kept bugging him. Annoyed, he took out an electronic bug zapper, which is designed to burn insects the moment there is contact.

But the zapper made contact with something else- gas!

“On this occasion, gas was leaking into the man’s house,” said an investigating source. “The very hot zapper ignited the gas, causing a sudden explosion.”

“The man was lucky to get away with a burned hand after diving on the floor, but the kitchen was destroyed along with part of the roof,” the source said.

The man was treated in a hospital in Libourne following the disaster, which happened at around 7:45 pm.

He has not been allowed to return to the house, and is instead staying in a local campsite until repairs are carried out.