Whoa! Man blows up house trying to kill a fly

Whoa! Man blows up house trying to kill a flyMonday, September 07, 2020
|
We know how irritating a fly can be, especially when you’re trying to enjoy a meal. This irritation is what led a French pensioner, in the Dordogne village of Parcoul-Chenaud, northeast of Bordeaux to blow up half of his house.
The 80-year-old pensioner was in his house, trying to enjoy his dinner when a fly kept bugging him. Annoyed, he took out an electronic bug zapper, which is designed to burn insects the moment there is contact.
But the zapper made contact with something else- gas!
“On this occasion, gas was leaking into the man’s house,” said an investigating source. “The very hot zapper ignited the gas, causing a sudden explosion.”
“The man was lucky to get away with a burned hand after diving on the floor, but the kitchen was destroyed along with part of the roof,” the source said.
The man was treated in a hospital in Libourne following the disaster, which happened at around 7:45 pm.
He has not been allowed to return to the house, and is instead staying in a local campsite until repairs are carried out.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy