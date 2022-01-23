Wolmer's Boys' principal sees bright years ahead

Wolmer's High School for Boys is the top-ranking traditional secondary all-boys institution, and the only one in the top 10 of the Education Transformation Commission's school ranking for the period 2001 to 2018.

Principal Dwight Pennycooke is confident that the school will maintain the lead, socially distancing the rest, even with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic at play.

“The fact is that the rankings involve more variables than merely CSEC [Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate] passes or external exam passes. The National Education Inspectorate [NEI] would've come up with a value-added metrics, and so the anticipation is that, once we are able to continue to build along the trajectory that we have been building, the kind of investment that we have been making over time, and the kind of accountability that is actually required by our governance structures, it means that we are highly likely to be able to maintain our status,” Pennycooke told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

The Reform of Education in Jamaica 2021 report, which was requested by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was released on Thursday, January 13.

The ranking of schools takes into consideration the following factors: average CSEC examination and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) results; rankings based on added value in CSEC and CAPE; rankings based on average results; average CSEC per cent in certificates; and average CAPE diplomas.

Wolmer's Boys' is number seven on the overall list of schools. Kingston College is number 15; Munro College at 25; St George's at 29; Cornwall College at 37; Jamaica College at 39; and Calabar High School at 40.

The top three traditional high schools are Glenmuir High School, Wolmer's High School for Girls and St Jago High School.

“Any ranking matter will grab the public attention. We are not institutions – both Wolmer's girls' and boys' – that are going for flash and no substance. We spend the time to ensure that we build properly... build in terms of the character of the students that we have here, and we present them with good opportunities for them to develop in terms of their academic and their extra-curricular involvement,” Pennycooke told the Sunday Observer.

“And so, over time, with that kind of investment and building, I think the fruits continue to be borne, and the success continues to be borne out there in the public domain. We are happy with whatever ranking, and especially the fact that it is not just focused on the academics, but it is also focused on value added. It again presents to the public some kind of evidence that we are doing what we should be doing as high schools.”

Wolmer's Boys' is also the highest-ranked all-boys institution under the value-added category at number eight.

“I have to say kudos to my predecessors because I'm only a few years into the job. The rankings that everybody is raving about cover the period 2001 to 2018, and so principals who have gone before me, including Mr [Coleridge] Barnett, Mr [Dave] Myrie, Dr [Walton] Small, they would have laid the foundation,” Pennycooke added.

He also stated: “And so I am not going to claim any credit. Of course, the teachers who have been here for years are some stalwarts who have really made the sacrifice and really love the boys and invested in the young men and just really worked to make the school what it is,” Pennycooke continued.

“I was a teacher. I taught English for just about 10 years here, so I would have made my contributions in that way. But really and truly, I am standing on the shoulders of all those who would've gone and would've ploughed their energy and creativity and everything into this school, including trustees and board members and all of those people.”

In the 2016 edition of the Educate Jamaica's CSEC rankings, Wolmer's Boys' was the only all-boys institution to have made it into the top 10.