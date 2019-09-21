Wolmer’s go in search of victory against Jose Marti

Wolmer’s go in search of victory against Jose MartiSaturday, September 21, 2019
|
Six
matches from two groups will be contested in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup
schoolboy football competition on Saturday. All matches start at 3:30 pm.
There will be some mid-table clashes and others pitting top teams against those at the bottom of their groups’ points standing.
Wolmer’s will be looking to return to winning when they tackle Jose Marti on their home turf at Heroes Circle. They are in second position in Group E behind Jamaica College (JC), who have 12 points. Wolmer’s have seven points but have played one less than JC’s four matches.
Wolmer’s were set back somewhat on Thursday when they played at 2-2 with Tarrant and will try to keep in touch with the inactive JC with an impressive victory over Jose Marti.
SATURDAY’S MATCHES (All starting at 3:30 pm)
GROUP D
- Mona vs Meadowbrook at Mona
- Tivoli Gardens vs St Mary’s College at Tivoli Gardens
- Camperdown vs Edit Dalton James at Alpha Boys’ Home
GROUP E
- Innswood vs Tarrant at Chedwin Park
- Wolmer’s vs Jose Marti at Heroes Circle
- Vauxhall vs Greater Portmore at Vauxhall
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy