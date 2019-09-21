Wolmer’s go in search of victory against Jose Marti

Six

matches from two groups will be contested in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup

schoolboy football competition on Saturday. All matches start at 3:30 pm.

There will be some mid-table clashes and others pitting top teams against those at the bottom of their groups’ points standing.

Wolmer’s will be looking to return to winning when they tackle Jose Marti on their home turf at Heroes Circle. They are in second position in Group E behind Jamaica College (JC), who have 12 points. Wolmer’s have seven points but have played one less than JC’s four matches.

Wolmer’s were set back somewhat on Thursday when they played at 2-2 with Tarrant and will try to keep in touch with the inactive JC with an impressive victory over Jose Marti.

SATURDAY’S MATCHES (All starting at 3:30 pm)

GROUP D

Mona vs Meadowbrook at Mona

Tivoli Gardens vs St Mary’s College at Tivoli Gardens

Camperdown vs Edit Dalton James at Alpha Boys’ Home

GROUP E