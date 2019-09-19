Wolmer’s, JC return to Manning Cup action after lightning strike incident

Wolmer’s, JC return to Manning Cup action after lightning strike incidentThursday, September 19, 2019
|
Wolmer’s and Jamaica College will return to action on Thursday (Sept 18) for the first time after their ill-fated match in which a number of their players were injured by lightning.
Wolmer’s will tackle Tarrant and JC is to take on Innswood. Both games start at 3:30 pm.
JC and Wolmer’s were locked in a tussle on Monday (Sept 16) with Wolmer’s leading 2-1, when a flash of lightning affected five players from both institutions, resulting in referee Karl Tyrell calling off the match.
Terrence Francis of JC and Dwayne Allen of Wolmer’s were immediately rushed to the University of the West Indies, with Nikache Murray of JC, taken there later in the evening. Allen was released the same day with teammates Francis and Murray kept overnight for observation.
The players of both institutions will have to shake off the jitters from the on-field incident to continue their quest to be crowned champions of the competition.
They are expected to get the better of their opponents, with Jamaica College seeking to stay atop Group E. Wolmer’s will also be on a mission to keep their perfect win record intact, having won their three matches.
THURSDAY MATCHES
GROUP A
- Holy Trinity vs St Jago at Winchester Park
GROUP D
- St Mary’s College vs Camperdown at Above Rocks
- Meadowbrook vs Tivoli Gardens at Michigan Avenue
- Hydel vs Mona at Caymanas
GROUP E
- Jose Marti vs Vauxhall at Jose Marti
- Tarrant vs Wolmer’s Boys’ School at Tarrant
- Jamaica College vs Innswood at Ashenheim Stadium
