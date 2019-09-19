Wolmer’s, JC return to Manning Cup action after lightning strike incident

Wolmer’s and Jamaica College will return to action on Thursday (Sept 18) for the first time after their ill-fated match in which a number of their players were injured by lightning.

Wolmer’s will tackle Tarrant and JC is to take on Innswood. Both games start at 3:30 pm.

JC and Wolmer’s were locked in a tussle on Monday (Sept 16) with Wolmer’s leading 2-1, when a flash of lightning affected five players from both institutions, resulting in referee Karl Tyrell calling off the match.

Terrence Francis of JC and Dwayne Allen of Wolmer’s were immediately rushed to the University of the West Indies, with Nikache Murray of JC, taken there later in the evening. Allen was released the same day with teammates Francis and Murray kept overnight for observation.

The players of both institutions will have to shake off the jitters from the on-field incident to continue their quest to be crowned champions of the competition.

They are expected to get the better of their opponents, with Jamaica College seeking to stay atop Group E. Wolmer’s will also be on a mission to keep their perfect win record intact, having won their three matches.

THURSDAY MATCHES

GROUP A

Holy Trinity vs St Jago at Winchester Park

GROUP D

St Mary’s College vs Camperdown at Above Rocks

Meadowbrook vs Tivoli Gardens at Michigan Avenue

Hydel vs Mona at Caymanas

GROUP E