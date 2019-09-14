Wolmer’s stay in touch with JC after 8-1 whipping of Innswood in Manning Cup

Wolmer’s stay in touch with JC after 8-1 whipping of Innswood in Manning CupSaturday, September 14, 2019
|
Former champions Wolmer’s Boys’ flogged
Innswood 8-1 in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup schoolboy football match at
Chedwin Park on Friday to remain in touch with Group E leaders Jamaica College.
The win carries Wolmer’s to six points as they had won their opening match against Vauxhall 5-0, but having played one match less, they are behind leaders Jamaica College (JC), who were also victorious on Friday.
JC defeated Vauxhall 2-0 at home to win their opening three matches and move to nine points after 7-0 and 10-0 victories over Jose Marti and Greater Portmore respectively.
In the group’s other match on Friday, Tarrant defeated Greater Portmore 1-0.
Meanwhile, in Group D, Camperdown travelled to Caymanas and tagged Hydel 1-0 to take control of the leadership of the group.
Camperdown are on six points from their two matches with a quartet of teams tied on three points behind them.
Meadowbrook, Edith Dalton James, Hydel, and Mona follow Camperdown with goal difference and goals scored being the separating factor in that order.
On Friday, Mona stopped Tivoli 1-0 at home and Edith Dalton travelled to Meadowbrook and defeated them 1-0.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy