Wolmer’s stay in touch with JC after 8-1 whipping of Innswood in Manning Cup

Former champions Wolmer’s Boys’ flogged

Innswood 8-1 in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup schoolboy football match at

Chedwin Park on Friday to remain in touch with Group E leaders Jamaica College.

The win carries Wolmer’s to six points as they had won their opening match against Vauxhall 5-0, but having played one match less, they are behind leaders Jamaica College (JC), who were also victorious on Friday.

JC defeated Vauxhall 2-0 at home to win their opening three matches and move to nine points after 7-0 and 10-0 victories over Jose Marti and Greater Portmore respectively.

In the group’s other match on Friday, Tarrant defeated Greater Portmore 1-0.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Camperdown travelled to Caymanas and tagged Hydel 1-0 to take control of the leadership of the group.

Camperdown are on six points from their two matches with a quartet of teams tied on three points behind them.

Meadowbrook, Edith Dalton James, Hydel, and Mona follow Camperdown with goal difference and goals scored being the separating factor in that order.

On Friday, Mona stopped Tivoli 1-0 at home and Edith Dalton travelled to Meadowbrook and defeated them 1-0.