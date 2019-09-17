Wolmer’s student affected by lightning released from hospital

The Wolmer’s student, who was among a group of players affected by lightning during a football match on Monday (Sept 16), has been released from hospital.

This was confirmed by the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA).

ISSA also reported that the two JC students who remain hospitalised are doing better.

The incident occurred during a football match between both schools at Stadium East in St Andrew.

ISSA says its team will continue to monitor their condition and are praying for a full recovery.