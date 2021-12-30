Woman, 60, dies in St Elizabeth house fire

MAGGOTY, St Elizabeth – A 60-year-old woman was burnt to death on Wednesday at a fire at her house in Cedar Spring, near Maggoty.

Police identified her as Edna Wright.

Wright is the third senior citizen to perish in a house fire in recent days in St Elizabeth following the Christmas Day fire in New Town, near Black River, that killed 77-year-old Monica Brown and her common-law husband Leroy Stewart, who is believed to be in his 60s.

In the latest incident, police reported that about 12:33 am, residents saw fire coming from Wright's house.

The fire brigade and police were called to the scene. Police said after the fire was extinguished Wright's charred remains were found.

