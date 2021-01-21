Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail

Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jailThursday, January 21, 2021
Riley June Williams, the woman who allegedly stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the attack on the US Capitol will be released from jail.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson directed Williams to be released into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions. He instructed her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue her case.
“The gravity of these offenses is great,” Carlson told Williams. ‘It cannot be overstated.”
Twenty-two-year-old Williams is accused of theft, obstruction, and trespassing As well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Carlson noted Williams has no prior criminal record.
The FBI says an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in video from the January 6 rioting and the tipster claimed she had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence.
Williams’ defense lawyer, Lori Ulrich, told Carlson the tipster is a former boyfriend who had been abusive to Williams and that “his accusations are overstated.”
