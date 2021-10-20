Woman accused of killing her sister continues to evade cops

Woman accused of killing her sister continues to evade copsWednesday, October 20, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
A woman who evaded a police dragnet in September after allegedly stabbing her 42-year-old sister, Josephine Martin, to death during an argument at a premises on Little Kew Road in St Andrew remains on the run, despite concentrated efforts by the cops to nab her.
The police withheld the suspect's identity at the time of the incident on September 21, and are still not ready to name her.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth, who heads the St Andrew Central Police Division, they may decide to publish her identity in short order if she does not turn herself in.
Nesbeth appealed to members of her family to help convince her to come out of hiding.
“She is still outstanding. Despite the efforts, she has been elusive. We are going to publicise her and seek the assistance of the public to locate her.
“We want to advise her and, by extension, the family members that it would be in her best interest at this time to come in. It is only best that she follows the process and answer to the matter within the courts,” Nesbeth told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
After she allegedly stabbed Martin, cops received information which suggested that the suspect, who fled the scene, had sought refuge in an inner-city community near Little Kew Road. However, she was not at the location when the police arrived.
The police report was that Martin, who is referred to by friends as “Tanesha”, allegedly had a disagreement with the sister and it escalated into a fight during which a knife was used to cut Martin's throat.
According to sources close to the family, the argument developed over Martin's niece, who allegedly had ran away from home.
Reminiscing on fun times he said he shared with Martin, a Portmore resident told the Observer that they were “very close” friends.
Pointing to items inside his house, including a stove, a tent, and pots, the man, who asked that his name be withheld, said he shipped them into the island for himself and Martin to start a food and drink business.
“Mi brethren dem come from foreign the other day and dem seh a di first dem ever eat tu'n cornmeal. She [had] whipped it up for them. Right now they are grieving because they were planning to come back December for her to cook again. She used her hands tu'n fashion, and she was a very likeable person. She had a bubbly spirit and is always laughing. If music a play, she a dance and a laugh, and she was known to speak her mind,” he said.
