Woman arrested near White House with a loaded gun

Woah, what is going on in America? So a woman was arrested near the White House with a gun. According to

And she was not alone either. According to the outlet, she was with a man who also had a gun. However, the woman was the only one arrested.

She was booked for possession of an unregistered firearm. The case has since been referred to the Secret Service.

The U.S National Guard has been in D.C since January 6, and are set to stay there for a few more weeks.