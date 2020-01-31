Woman charged for kidnapping baby Nyyear Frank

Twenty-one year old Anniesha Ramsay has been charged with the kidnapping of Nyyear Frank.

Four month old Nyyear Frank was kidnapped on Rousseau Road in St Andrew on October 13, 2019.

According to the police, Ramsay was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ramsay is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 5, 2020