Woman charged with murder after dousing partner with hot oil

A 31-year-old woman was charged with murder after she was alleged to have poured hot oil on her boyfriend.

Reports from the police are that at around 11:30 am on May 14, Melissa Sinclair was involved in a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Sinclair became enraged and poured hot oil over her common-law partner.

The man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries on May 25.

Dead is 38-year-old Orville Pitter, taxi operator of East Kings House Road in St Andrew.

Sinclair was subsequently arrested and charged.

Her court date is to be finalised.