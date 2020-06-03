Woman charged with murder after dousing partner with hot oil

Woman charged with murder after dousing partner with hot oilWednesday, June 03, 2020
|
A 31-year-old woman was charged with murder after she was alleged to have poured hot oil on her boyfriend.
Reports from the police are that at around 11:30 am on May 14, Melissa Sinclair was involved in a domestic dispute.
It is alleged that Sinclair became enraged and poured hot oil over her common-law partner.
The man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries on May 25.
Dead is 38-year-old Orville Pitter, taxi operator of East Kings House Road in St Andrew.
Sinclair was subsequently arrested and charged.
Her court date is to be finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy