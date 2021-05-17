Woman drowns at Fisherman’s Beach in St Ann

A woman is suspected to have drowned at Fisherman’s Beach, Discovery Bay in St Ann on Sunday (May 16)

The deceased has been identified as forty-three-year-old Margarita Carter of Lincoln Road, Brown’s Town in St. Ann.

Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that about 12:10 p.m., Carter had gone swimming.

However, residents later saw her body floating in the water. They assisted her to the shore and called the police.

Upon the arrival of the Police, Carter was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.