Woman found with over $100K in counterfeit money in Delacree Lane

A 38-year-old woman was taken into police custody after she was found to be in possession of counterfeit money along with ammunition.

Detectives assigned to the Hunts Bay Police Station made the discovery while conducting an operation on Delacree Lane in St. Andrew on Thursday (Jan 30).

Reports are that about 4:10 p.m., officers searched the woman’s home and found nineteen 9mm cartridges and over $100,000 JMD in counterfeit notes. She was subsequently arrested.

The woman has been identified as Shauna Grant of Delacree Lane in the parish.