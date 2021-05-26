Woman gets back winning lottery ticket she threw away

If lucky was a person, then it’d most certainly be Lea Rose Fiega. Fiega throw away her winning one million dollar lottery ticket, but had it returned thanks to the kindness and honesty of the store owners.

She bought the $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March at the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick near where she works.

Fiega was on her lunch break when she bought the ticket, and scratched it off hurriedly. After she determined that it was not a winning ticket, she gave it back to the store owners for them to throw away, and when back to work.

By some divine intervention or something, the owners did not throw the ticket away and it laid behind the counter for 10 days.

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the son of the store’s owners told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”

Now because Fiega was a regular customer, they knew the ticket belonged to her and immediately went to fetch her.

“He came to my office and said ‘my Mom and Dad would like to see you,'” she said. “I said ‘I’m working,’ and he said ‘no you have to come over.’ So I went over there and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”

Fiega said overcoming a near fatal bout with COVID-19 in January was like “winning the lottery,” so she feels doubly fortunate.

“I mean, who does that? They’re great people. I am beyond blessed,” she said.

Fiega said she’s giving the family some of her reward and saving the rest for retirement.