Woman gets in trouble for filming nude video on holy bridge in India

A Frenchwoman

is now out on bail after she was arrested for making a nude video of herself

crossing a holy bridge in India.

The holy bridge, Lakshman Jhula, is a suspension bridge on the Ganges River. It is located about five kilometres north of the city of Rishikesh.

The 27-year-old woman, Marie-Helene, was arrested on Thursday, August 27 by police in Uttarakhand, an Indian state. She is charged with obscenity in a public place and with publishing obscene content online.

It is understood that the woman was arrested after some of her Indian followers recognised the bridge and reported the matter to the police.

Marie-Helene claims the recording was done to promote her jewelry business. The video begins with her wearing a shawl, but she drops it midway the filming, exposing the back of her nude body.