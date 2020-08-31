Woman gets in trouble for filming nude video on holy bridge in India

Woman gets in trouble for filming nude video on holy bridge in IndiaMonday, August 31, 2020
|
A Frenchwoman
is now out on bail after she was arrested for making a nude video of herself
crossing a holy bridge in India.
The holy bridge, Lakshman Jhula, is a suspension bridge on the Ganges River. It is located about five kilometres north of the city of Rishikesh.
The 27-year-old woman, Marie-Helene, was arrested on Thursday, August 27 by police in Uttarakhand, an Indian state. She is charged with obscenity in a public place and with publishing obscene content online.
It is understood that the woman was arrested after some of her Indian followers recognised the bridge and reported the matter to the police.
Marie-Helene claims the recording was done to promote her jewelry business. The video begins with her wearing a shawl, but she drops it midway the filming, exposing the back of her nude body.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy