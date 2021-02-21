Woman held at airport with drug-filled condoms hidden in vagina

The police arrested a 23 year old woman who was held at the Eugene F. Correa International airport in Guyana on Saturday with a quantity of drugs wrapped in condoms that were inserted in her vagina.

The woman also admitted to swallowing 73 cocaine filled pellets.

The police report that the woman was preparing to board a Caribbean Airlines flight that was destined for Barbados when they observed her acting suspiciously.

“A physical search was done and she passed out through her vagina a bulky package wrapped in condoms which was suspected to be narcotics,” the police stated.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where she is expected to excrete the cocaine pellets.

Investigations are ongoing.