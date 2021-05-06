Woman held with cocaine in shoes after flight from Jamaica

GEORGIA, United States (CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says it has intercepted a Georgia woman arriving at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a flight from Jamaica with cocaine.

“Upon closer examination of her bags, seven pairs of shoes were found to have a white powdery substance concealed in the shoe bottoms that field tested positive for cocaine,” the CBP said about the unidentified 21-year-old woman.

CBP said the cocaine discovered was seized and weighed about three pounds, with a street value estimated at US$40,000.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” said Paula Rivera, CBP port director for the Area Port of Atlanta, adding “narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously”.

CBP said officers seize an average of 3,677 pounds of drugs on a daily basis.