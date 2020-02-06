Woman held with stolen baby denied bail

The woman held with a baby who was stolen from his mother by men travelling in a car in St Andrew, last October has been denied bail.

Anniesha Ramsay, 21, was denied bail when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday (Feb 6). She will next appear in court on March 13.

Reports from the police are that about 5:00 pm on October 13, 2019, Aaliah Wray was walking on Rousseau Road with her then 5-month-old baby Nyyear Frank when a motor car, with three men aboard, drove up. The police say one of the men exited the vehicle and forced the mother and child into the car.

The men took the child and released the mother.

Ramsay was held with the child in January after investigations led the police to a house where she was staying.

A DNA test later confirmed that the stolen baby belonged to Aaliah Wray and Natheniel Frank.