Woman killed in Burnt Savannah

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Police are probing the murder of a 38-year-old woman at her home in Burnt Savannah, a farming community a few miles south-west of Santa Cruz .

The St Elizabeth police identified the victim as Natesha Waite, unemployed, of Bug Lane, Burnt Savannah.

Inspector Sophia Daley, who represents the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit in St Elizabeth, told the Jamaica Observer by telephone yesterday evening that “no motive has as yet been established” for the killing.

Police say that about 9:15 am Waite was found by her son on the floor of her room in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police say checks revealed two stab wounds to the woman's neck.

The Santa Cruz CIB are investigating.