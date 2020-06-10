Woman of Trinidadian descent is first black editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar

Woman of Trinidadian descent is first black editor-in-chief of Harper’s BazaarWednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Harper’s Bazaar today (June 10) named Samira Nasr as its first ever black editor-in-chief.
The move by the acclaimed magazine comes as the lack of diversity and opportunity is increasingly placed under the microscope in numerous industries from tech to fashion and business.
Nasr, who has a Trinidadian mother, is the first black person to hold the top post at the fashion mag in its 153-year existence.
Regarding her appointment, Nasr said, “As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my worldview is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters.
“My lens by nature is colourful, and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar’s history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time.”
Nasr was born in Montreal, Canada and was previously Vanity Fair’s executive fashion editor.
She will take over the magazine at a time when Black Lives Mater protests and widespread demonstrations against police brutality are taking place specifically in the United States, but also around the world.
Acknowledging the calls for equality and justice all around, she said “I see you, I thank you and I hope we can join forces to amplify the message of equality because black lives matter.”
