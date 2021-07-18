Woman power in farming!

DURING the novel coronavirus pandemic, millions of people worldwide lost their jobs and had to quickly find new ways of survival.

Locally, from Croft's Hill, Clarendon, two women have been tilling the soil through their farms and producing jalapeño peppers, bell peppers, kale, celery, lettuce, cabbage, okra, and cucumbers.

During the cooler seasons the women also grow broccoli and cauliflower.

One of the farmers, Taniqua Christy, a licensed practical nurse, worked as a surgical assistant in Priory, St Ann. But, before nursing, Christy told the Jamaica Observer that she grew up with parents who were farmers and learnt quickly the business side of farming as well as the hands-on component.

This exposure made her develop a love for the profession and a dedication to “feed the nation”. However, while in school she also had an inclination to do nursing. And so, it came as no surprise to those around her when she found the balance to farm and fund her nursing education.

Due to the pandemic, like many, she had to head back home. However, it was hard for her to get a job in the same field. That's how she re-entered farming, this time giving it her all.

“I used the money I made from farming to get trained as a licensed practical nurse. When the pandemic hit, the money I made from nursing, I put it back into the farm,” Christy said.

Christy, 36, is the owner and operator of Christy and Sons Farm in Croft's Hill, Clarendon. The two-acre plot of land is used to grow lettuce, cucumber, and okra.

Adjoining Christy and Sons is another two-acre piece of land – A&W's Fresh From Start Vegetable Farm, owned and operated by another woman, 35-year-old Venisha Atkinson.

Atkinson's main crop – jalapeño peppers – has positioned her as a unique supplier to middle men who supply larger restaurants locally.

When the Sunday Observer visited the farms, Christy was observed assisting Atkinson to reap the jalapeños to supply the market. Atkins also assists Christy when her crops are ready.

Atkinson said that the middle men save a lot on import costs by taking the crop from her and as a result she remains dedicated to ensuring they can buy Jamaican.

“Most people who want jalapeño have to import it as it is not really grown here. It is also very expensive as the seedling is usually upwards of $3,000. I usually source the seeds from overseas. If the crop doesn't look well we throw it back to the soil so it grows afresh,” Atkins said.

Atkinson, who has been farming for 19 years said it is all she has known and has no regrets sticking to the profession.

“I enjoy it. It is my business, it is how I send my kids to school. In 2001/2002 I was attending HEART doing food preparation but it never worked out. I stuck with farming and never looked back. I have a genuine love for it,” Atkinson said. Further, Atkinson said there are days which are rough and may see major losses, “but it's an investment you have to remain dedicated to, to benefit.

“To do this you have to have a love for it. You may gain, you may lose. Some, as they lose they jump out, but you have to love it to be in it. You will win but you have to love it and stick to it”, Atkinson said.

In addition, Christy said farming is a business and has to be approached with a business mindset.

“One time people would look on farming as dutty work. That's no longer the case. There is much to be gained. My parents and grandparents did it to feed the family. Our approach is to do that and feed the nation,” Christy said. “Farming is a business and you have to approach it as such. Farming feeds the nation. To have a successful country, you have to feed the nation – that's how you stay balanced.”

Christy further pointed to the need for Jamaicans to lend greater support to local farmers.

“Step by step we build ourselves, but we need the injection of the market. We have the produce but there is no real steady market and that many times can throw it off,” she said.

Those wishing to contact the women may reach Christy at 876-425-2203 and Atkins at 876-805-3405